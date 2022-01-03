Weslaco ISD extends winter break as districts urge COVID testing, vaccinations

Weslaco ISD announced Sunday that it is extending winter break through the end of the week in light of the pandemic while several other districts in Hidalgo County have issued releases urging COVID-19 testing and vaccinations as students return to campuses across the Rio Grande Valley.

Weslaco announced that the district would remain closed through Friday “out of an abundance of caution” due to the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Manual trades and transportation staff at the district will return to work on Friday, and high school athletics programs will continue as scheduled, while middle school athletics and instruction will resume Monday, Jan. 10.

Other districts — many of which will see students return Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday — appear to be sticking with their planned schedule while plugging vaccine and testing opportunities.

McAllen, Edinburg, PSJA, Mercedes, Donna and Edcouch-Elsa school districts all advertised testing and vaccination locations.

On Saturday, Rio Grande City ISD joined those Hidalgo County districts in publicizing testing sites while reiterating that staff would return to work Monday and students will return to class Wednesday.

“There is some misinformation circulating on social media that our schools will be switching to virtual teaching next week, and this is NOT true,” Superintendent Adolfo Pena Jr. said on Facebook.

The rise in COVID-19 cases has led to longer lines and wait times at testing sites across the Valley.

Most districts are offering testing in-house, although some have indicated that their testing capacity may be limited.

A statement from Donna ISD indicated the district will offer COVID-19 testing, “however services may not be available for everyone due to the limited number of testing kits.”

Statements issued by IDEA Public Schools campuses Sunday indicated those schools would not have any tests available Monday.

“This afternoon we were notified by our health partner that due to unforeseen shipping delays in COVID-19 testing supplies, we are unable to offer COVID testing tomorrow, January 3, at our school-based testing sites,” a statement from IDEA McAllen read. “As soon as testing supplies become available, we will announce new dates and testing locations.”