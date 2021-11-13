Business venture prospect motivates brothers in TSTC’s HVAC Technology program

David Cardenas is a former member of the United States Navy. He enrolled in the Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) program at Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus with the goal of someday launching a business with his brother, Armando, who is also a student in the program.

David Cardenas is pursuing an HVAC Technician certificate of completion, while Armando Cardenas is pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree in HVAC Technology.

David Cardenas developed an interest in HVAC at an early age due to the influence of a family member who works in the industry. Prior to joining the Navy, he worked as a technician alongside that family member.

Armando Cardenas feels good about his decision to enroll at TSTC.

“What better way to do this than with my brother?” he said.

The first-semester students encourage each other to excel.

Although new to the program, they are quickly learning the basics of electricity.

“My favorite part at this point is soldering,” David Cardenas said.

“Everything I have learned so far is interesting,” Armando Cardenas added.

Jose Flores, a TSTC HVAC instructor, speaks highly of their brotherhood.

“They really help each other out toward one common goal,” he said.

Flores advises his students to practice as much as possible in the program.

“Do not be afraid to make your mistakes — because we all make mistakes,” he said.

As the Cardenas brothers continue in their studies, they will incorporate the lessons their parents taught them to ensure that their future family business is successful.

HVAC mechanics and installers can earn an average of $48,030 per year in Texas, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. These types of positions are expected to grow by 16% in the state through 2028, according to onetonline.org.

