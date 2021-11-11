Photo Gallery: Veterans Day celebration at Harmony School

By
Miguel Roberts - The Brownsville Herald
-
United States Veterans are honored Wednesday at Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville during an indoor Veterans Day parade. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
United States Veterans are honored Wednesday at Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville during an indoor Veterans Day parade. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
United States Veterans are honored Wednesday at Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville during an indoor Veterans Day parade. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
United States Veterans are honored Wednesday at Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville during an indoor Veterans Day parade. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
United States Veterans are honored Wednesday at Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville during an indoor Veterans Day parade. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)
United States Veterans are honored Wednesday at Harmony Science Academy in Brownsville during an indoor Veterans Day parade. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR