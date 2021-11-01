TSTC Building Construction graduate succeeds in big city

Tre Gallegos’ passion for construction landed him in a successful career as a project manager with a San Antonio-based roofing company.

He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Building Construction Technology two years ago from Texas State Technical College’s Harlingen campus.

Gallegos credits his career direction from the support of TSTC’s Building Construction Technology instructors.

How did TSTC help influence your career?

The construction industry has always been my go-to field. I enjoy working outside, and I am a hands-on type of individual. When I researched TSTC’s Building Construction Technology program, what you get out of the program caught my interest.

Describe what has helped you in your career.

This consisted of … transitioning into the job market and fostering relationships with vendors. In my second week with the roofing company, the managers noticed my capabilities and offered me the position I am currently in.

What career advice do you have for current students?

I recommend they see the program through. There will be ups and downs, and it is not an easy job. Make the most out of your experience and establish your connections.

How is a career path in another region beneficial?

I highly recommend any student venture out of their region. The opportunities are present, and the salary is beneficial.

How has building your professional network solidified your career?

Networking has opened many potential leads and project opportunities. The company’s sales team has also offered helpful tips and tricks to enhance my career.

What do you enjoy most about your career?

From my bosses, to my team and the homeowners, it is a positive vibe. I enjoy going to work every day.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I am very content with my current role. My goal is to continue grasping knowledge and see where it leads me.

According to onetonline.org, first-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers in Texas can earn around $62,000 per year. The number of such jobs in the state is expected to increase 17% by 2028.

