National theater departments looking for RGV talent; audition registration now open

McALLEN — South Texas Theatre Auditions will offer high school seniors and graduating college students from the Rio Grande Valley an opportunity to perform for college admission representatives from across the nation in November.

The local talent must intend to pursue a degree in theater, present monologues, musical theater selections and technical theater portfolios to participate.

The scouting event is a collaboration with the University of Texas at Austin, PSJA ISD and the South Texas College Drama Department.

Auditions will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 15 at the South Texas College Cooper Center for Communication Arts, located at 3200 W. Pecan Boulevard.

There are currently 21 university and conservatory theater programs participating in this year’s event, including the University of Texas at Austin, Texas A&M – Corpus Christi, DePaul University, Southwestern University, Stephen F. Austin University, Sam Houston State University, Southern Methodist University, Carnegie Mellon University, Baylor University, Abilene Christian University, and University of Houston.

Seven of the 21 universities have staff participating in person and all are taking advantage of the virtual platform, according to a news release.

Students will be allowed to participate in person, virtually or both for auditions.

“We are excited to be hosting this event for a fifth year and to do so in-person and virtually, as well,” said STC Theatre & Dance Department Chair Joel Jason Rodriguez. “What began as a pilot program between the University of Texas at Austin and local theater educators from across the Rio Grande Valley has now grown to include South Texas College as a major link for students seeking an opportunity to audition and present their work to university representatives from elite theater programs statewide and across the nation.”

Those interested in auditioning can learn more regarding registration at https://sites.utexas.edu/stta.

Online registration closes at 12 p.m. Nov. 10.

“The partnership with PSJA ISD and the University of Texas at Austin on this project is invaluable and it is great to see how STTA made pursuing a theater degree accessible to everyone,” Rodriguez said. “We believe education makes a world of difference in people’s lives. Students across the Rio Grande Valley will have an opportunity to audition and present their work to university representatives from some incredible theater programs across Texas and the nation.”