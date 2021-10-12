Los Fresnos CISD administrator recognized

Los Fresnos CISD Administrator Valerie Londrie has been named one of the 2021-2022 Project Lead the Way Outstanding Administrator of the Year.

Londrie is among 16 other administrators selected nationwide which recognizes outstanding education leaders that have come up with innovative ways to engage not only students, but also parents and caregivers during this challenging time, the Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District stated in a media release.

PTLW is honoring Londrie for her work in the Project Lead the Way Launch and Gateway pathways. She has been an executive director for Academics at Los Fresnos CISD for eight years.

Superintendent Gonzalo Salazar stated, “We are extremely proud of Mrs. Londrie. She continuously seeks out opportunities to enrich the lives of our students through curriculum that engages, challenges and fosters creativity and problem solving. This recognition validates what we have known for a long time. Mrs. Londrie is committed to improving teaching and learning. It is clear that she recognizes that the right lesson can create the moment that changes the trajectory of a student’s life. It is a privilege to work alongside her in service to the students of Los Fresnos.”

Project Lead The Way is a mission-driven organization that is transforming the learning experience for millions of PreK-12 students and thousands of teachers across the U.S. PLTW empowers students to develop in-demand, transportable knowledge and skills through pathways in computer science, engineering, and biomedical science. PLTW’s teacher training and resources support teachers as they engage their students in real-world learning, the media release states. Approximately 12,200 elementary, middle, and high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia offer PLTW programs.

“Educational leaders perform one of the most critical functions in our society, and we are proud to work with these outstanding educators who are leaders in their school districts and across the PLTW network,” said Dr. Vince Bertram, PLTW president and CEO. “Congratulations and thank you for your partnership in a shared commitment to empower our students to thrive in our evolving world even amidst the most challenging and unprecedented of times.”