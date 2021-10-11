HARLINGEN — Brigget Cuellar grasped a section of hair atop the mannequin’s head and began shearing.

“We are doing a pixie cut,” said Brigget, 17, a Harlingen High School senior who is in Belinda Sosa’s cosmetology class.

An excited energy reverberated throughout the large classroom as cosmetology students moved about their mannequins mounted on rotating chairs along a black counter. Jennifer Pena sang “Hasta El Fin Del Mundo” as blow dryers fluffed heads of hair into crafted style. The squishing of squirt bottles and murmurs of aspiring hair stylists completed the ensemble of random sound.

These were the juniors and seniors intent on completing their requirements for the cosmetology certification. On another day they were working on basic haircuts, said Sosa.

“Today they are working on their 90-degree uniformed haircuts,” Sosa said. “So we’re in the process of learning the basic haircuts, getting ready for our grand opening Oct. 19, so that’s what we are working on today.”

On that grand opening day, the class at 207 E. Jackson will begin offering promotions each day: Tuesday and Wednesday, $1 haircuts; Friday, short hair shampoo sets for $2, and $1 manicures just to name a few. They’ll be offering a long list of services to let their community know they are in business.

The students showed an impressive maturity when the pandemic forced them to continue their instruction online. Such a task was difficult for any subject, but in the trades classes where the curriculum requires hands-on instruction the online platform presented even greater challenges. And the cosmetology students proved up to task, Sosa said.

“They would come in and pick up their kits,” she said. “They would turn their cameras on as they were working, and I would be watching them to make sure that they were in the proper positions.”

Once back in class this year, she gave them all an evaluation to check their skill levels, those skills being the correct handling of tools, the wrapping of perms, correct positioning and so much more.

And?

“They did amazingly,” Sosa said. “They over exceeded my expectations, so that was great.”

The students all shared similar motivations for pursuing their craft: the people, the skills, the certification, the employment opportunities.

“What interests me is helping people get to where they want to be, to help them become the best that they can be,” said Anikah Medrano, 17.

And therein lies the magic of it all.

The static faces of the mannequins staring mutely into the long mirror seemed to denote the somewhat disheveled spirits of clients who sometimes walk through the doors with obvious fatigue. They come in seeking rejuvenation, and the students with their precision, talent and imagination grant that rejuvenation, that renewal through with myriad manifestations of transformative beauty. They can grant their client’s wish with a spiral perm, a corn row braid, a facial or a pedicure. They can do a basic haircut, shape up the beard, do nails, makeup … an endless supply of services always tailored to a specific customer’s preferences.

The people factor was big on the mind of Joseph Coronado, 16, who’s taken cosmetology classes for two years. He most enjoys the friendships he’s formed from the experience.

“I know I’ve grown as a person, and the communication skills have really grown,” said Joseph, a junior at Harlingen High School.

The people factor can be somewhat intimidating when you realize that a hairstylist/cosmetologist has responsibility of fashioning the physical image the client must wear for the next few weeks.

This is a fear to be dealt with directly, said Anikah, a senior at Harlingen High School South.

“I think the hardest part about being in cosmetology is getting over the fear that you have of messing up, because there’s only one chance,” she said. “There’s no going back after that, so it takes a lot of confidence to do this.”

And that confidence takes practice, and practice means repetition, and repetition of something requires passion for that activity. And the students showed a genuine love for what they were doing.

“I just love doing nails,” Anikah said. “That’s something I’ve always been wanting to do and something I’ve been practicing.”

Joseph most enjoys doing layered cuts.

“They are so fun,” he said, “because it’s really detailed and it’s not just sitting in one spot. You get to move around.”

On the day of the pixie cuts, he was having fun with that, too.

“It’s easy,” he said as he briskly waved a blow dryer over his mannequin’s hair, fluffing it into a shock of chic alluring flare.

But …

“Layering is easier than this because you have to use a razor,” he said. “I would prefer layering over this.”

Joseph already had a head start in cosmetology long before he entered high school.

“I’ve always liked doing cosmetology,” he said. “I’ve always done my Mom’s hair as a kid, and I just always thought it was so fascinating how different types of techniques and the styles they did on people’s hair when I went to school.”

The goals were also similar for most students.

“After high school, I want to start my own salon,” Joseph said. “I’m going to do it as a side while I study cosmetology in college.”

Likewise Destiny De Leon looked forward to a cosmetology career.

“Right now we are learning hair cutting and it will help us because that’s one of the main things that everyone comes in for,” said Destiny, 17.

She looked around at her classmates moving combs and hands through sections of hair like young architects creating some novel and innovative structure.

“Right now we’re just together as a family, and it will help me be better, to know I have people that will help me,” she said. “After high school I want to go to college for business and that way I can open my own salon in the future.”

And so it goes, the snipping and the combing and the spraying and the camaraderie, creating joyous experiences for clients seeking renewal and a fresh beginning.

