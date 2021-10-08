SAN BENITO — Some Greyhounds will soon be able to return to virtual instruction this month.

San Benito CISD’s Remote Learning Program is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The school district’s board of trustees discussed plans for the program during a meeting held on Tuesday.

The program is being offered in response to Senate Bill 15. The bill addresses virtual and off-campus electronic instruction for public schools and was signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott on Sept. 9.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Sara A. Alvarado, a total of 184 students signed up and met the qualifications to be a part of the Remote Learning Program.

From Sept. 13 to Sept. 24, students were able to apply for the program.

Alvarado said those who’ve applied and met the qualifications have already been informed.

There will be two special education students, 28 middle school students, 49 high school students and 105 elementary students participating in the Remote Learning Program.

Participating students will be taught using an asynchronous model.

“We did it a little bit differently last year, but with the asynchronous model all lessons will be uploaded to the platform,” Alvarado said.

Google Classroom, a free blended learning platform, will be used for elementary students.

Middle school students will use Edgenuity, which is a provider of kinder through 12th grade online curriculum and blended learning.

High school students will be taught by the University of Texas at Austin High School, which offers online courses.

Alvarado said students will be monitored on a daily basis and the University of Texas at Austin High School will upload lessons. She added that students will need to finish their work before 11:59 p.m. of that day and turn in their assignments.

The program is scheduled to run concurrently with the next grading period, which is from Oct. 13 through Friday, Dec. 17.

