Veterans Memorial celebrates Gold

Veterans Memorial Early College High School celebrated winning the College Success Gold Award from GreatSchools.org in a recognition ceremony Monday afternoon in the Veterans Memorial auditorium.

GreatSchools.org, a leading national nonprofit that promotes college enrollment and readiness added the Gold level of distinction in 2021 to recognize high schools with a multi-year track record of preparing students to enroll and succeed in college. Because VMECHS had won the College Success Award in 2020, it was among 1,770 high schools nationwide to earn the inaugural Gold Award.

Members of the Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees joined BISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez, top members of his administration, Veterans Memorial Principal Linda Gallegos and Texas Southmost College President Jesus Roberto Rodriguez at the ceremony.

BISD and TSC are partners in providing college level dual enrollment courses at all BISD high schools including Veterans Memorial.

Robert Stone, a dual enrollment student, spoke on behalf of students saying excellence is not just a goal at VMECHS but a standard. He said the Gold Award can help inspire students at all BISD high schools to think big.

Gallegos said the award proves that when you work hard it pays off. She earlier said VMECHS supports many best practices that support college preparation including rigorous academic coursework both in school and through extracurricular programs.

The VMECHS assistant principals for ninth, 10th, 11th and 12th grades also joined in the celebration and received certificates officially recognizing their roles in winning the award.

