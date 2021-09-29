By Pat Rodriguez, Special to MyRGV.com

The Fall Virtual Career & Internship Expo is described by the Career Center as one of “the most attended expos of the year, attracting national and regional employers seeking to hire UTRGV students and alumni for Internships and Careers.”

This year’s expo will be hosted virtually from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., on Friday, Oct. 1.

During the expo, participating employers will be available to provide information about their organization and career opportunities within the organization available to students and alumni.

Lourdes Servantes, associate director of the Career Center, said this event is a great way for students to connect with employers and provides not only career opportunities but learning opportunities.

“Regardless of a student’s major, this event can be a great opportunity for students and alumni,” Servantes said. “Over 75 employers will be at the event from a variety of companies ready to meet with attendees.”

The expo is open to all UTRGV students and alumni.

“This event has been incredibly successful over the years and helps all students, from undergraduate to graduate, and even alumni learn about available career opportunities,” Servantes said.

While the expo is virtual it will include a video component, so attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and have a prepared résumé available. The Career Center encourages interested students to participate in virtual walk-in hours to have their résumés reviewed before the Expo.

Employers registered for this year’s expo include Radio United LLC, Proctor & Gamble (P&G), Sherwin Williams, Toyota, DHR Health, Tektronic and many more.

Anyone interested can click here to register using their UTRGV credentials.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email the Career Center at [email protected], visit the office in the Student Services Building. Room 2.101 (Edinburg Campus) or Interdisciplinary Academic Building Room 1.105 (Brownsville) or call (956) 665-2243.