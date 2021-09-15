From student to teacher: TSC grad works his way into the classroom

This fall Alexis Rangel will finally have his own classroom, going from teacher assistant to history teacher, a goal he has been working toward since he discovered teaching at Texas Southmost College.

The 24-year-old grew up dreaming of a career in the health care field with the goal of becoming a physical therapist, but still unsure about his career path, with support from family and friends, he continued his quest in finding a career he felt positive about.

“TSC was really my time to reflect and reevaluate my goals and everyone there was so supportive in my journey,” said the Brownsville native. “That’s why I found a career I’m passionate about: teaching. If not for my advisors and instructors, I may have missed what was in my heart this entire time.”

Rangel graduated from TSC’s Teacher Education program with an associate degree in 2018 and since then has worked in the field while pursuing a bachelor’s degree thanks to his training.

“If I hadn’t received the training I did from TSC, I would not have the skills or experience I needed to confidently start my career early on or even be fully prepared to run my own classroom now,” said Rangel. “TSC gave me a solid foundation to build upon that gave me endless opportunities.”

From in-classroom, hands-on training among his peers to student-teacher experiences in the field, Rangel was able to gain insight and exposure to his newfound career.

It was also at TSC where Rangel found his teaching specialization in history and said his history and government instructors’ teaching methods and passion had a major influence in his decision toward becoming a history teacher.

Immediately after graduating from TSC, he began his career in teaching as a middle and high school substitute teacher for IDEA Public Schools in Brownsville, eventually becoming a teacher assistant for the same school and grade range.

“I started my training with early education, but I found that as a first-generation college graduate I could relate more to the older students,” he said. “I feel that I could be more of an inspiration and role model for them because I understand the struggles, fears and qualms they are experiencing.”

So as IDEA Public School’s newest 10th grade Advancement Placement (AP) Government teacher, his goal is to motivate his students to succeed and see them thrive.

“IDEA’s mission is college for everyone, and I want my students to realize how education can shape their world and change their lives,” said Rangel. “I want to be their motivator and guide on their pathway to college.”

As for Rangel, he plans on continuing his education and pursuing a master’s degree in teaching so that he can grow and improve on his craft.

“TSC has been my greatest blessing. I’ve gone from having no clue about my future to beginning a career that impacts students and families on all levels,” he said. “Because TSC guided me through my journey, I can now guide others through theirs.”

