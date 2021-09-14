BISD taking applications for online classes

The Brownsville Independent School District will start the application process for remote learning on Wednesday and close it at 5 p.m. Sept. 20.

Only 10% of the district’s student population will be selected for remote learning via a lottery system.

With the passage of Senate Bill 15, Brownsville ISD will be providing the opportunity for remote learning for eligible students in grades Kindergarten through 12th, the district said in a media release. As per the bill, the district may only enroll up to 3,600 of the district total enrollment. Students wishing to attend remote learning must meet the following eligibility requirements:

>>Be enrolled in a school district or open enrollment charter school;

>>The student achieved satisfactory achievement or higher on each STAAR/EOC assessments administered in Spring 2021;

>>The students in K-3rd grade achieved grade level proficiency in TEKS. Other assessments that will be used include; BOY (Fall 2021), EOY (Spring 2021), TPRI (Spring 2021), Tejas LEE (Spring 2021), and CPALLS (Spring 2021);

>>The student has 18 or less absences (10%) out of all instructional days for the 2020-2021 school year;

>>The student earned a C or higher in the foundation curriculum (English Language Arts and Reading, Math, Science and Social Studies) courses taken virtually or remotely in the preceding school year;

The following are the steps for admission:

>>Parents apply for remote learning;

>>Application is reviewed by remote learning committee;

>>The student is evaluated through TEA criteria;

>>Lottery system will be used to fill 10% enrollment.