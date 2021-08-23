PSJA schools announce limited virtual learning program

PHARR — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced last week that it will offer a limited virtual learning program for pre-k to sixth grade students who do not qualify for the COVID-19 vaccine, and for pre-k to 12th grade students who do not qualify for Homebound but are put at a higher risk.

“Our focus is to continue to bring a quality education experience to all our families and provide them a choice for those that are most susceptible,” Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo wrote in a news release. “We have prepared with various safeguards for in-person instruction, remote conferencing for those students that are ill or test COVID-19 positive, and we felt it was important to add this option to continue to support all our families.”

The program is expected to run for the first six weeks of the semester, pending guidance from the Texas Education Agency, the release stated.

Applications for the virtual program open Wednesday and close at midnight Aug. 29. Admitted students will be notified of their selection on Sept. 2.

“Our parents want a choice,” Board President Jorge Zambrano wrote. “It is our goal to provide the best and safest educational opportunities for our students.”

More information on the program is available at www.psjaisd.us/virtual.