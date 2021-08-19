SAN BENITO — Student enrollment numbers are dropping as some parents continue to keep their children home from classroom learning as the delta variant spikes COVID-19 cases.

Across the Rio Grande Valley and around the state, some school districts are reporting enrollment numbers lower than last year’s figures, eating into strained budgets as classrooms return to face-to-face instruction.

Based on a formula, many Valley districts stand to lose about $5,500 a day in state funding for every student who doesn’t show up for class.

Facing budget crunches, districts have been turning to the federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, to try to offset losses.

“That’s helping us as far as recovery,” Ramiro Moreno, the San Benito school board’s president, said Wednesday. “But state funding comes from enrollment. If enrollment doesn’t come up to where it’s supposed to be, our state funding is going to suffer.”

Enrollments dropping

In San Benito, where classes opened Aug. 11, enrollment numbers have dropped to about 8,300, down from 9,748 last year.

During the 2019-2020 school year, the district’s enrollment stood at 10,249, down from 10,520 during 2018-2019.

Meanwhile, the Brownsville school district’s daily attendance numbers dropped to 34,629 Tuesday after enrolling 40,294 students.

“The numbers have come down quite a bit,” Moreno said.

Officials said enrollment among students 11 and under — those too young to receive the COVID-19 vaccine — has been hardest hit as schools reopen classrooms following a year which gave parents the option of keeping their children home for on-line learning.

“We have no alternative — it’s face-to-face learning for all school districts,” Moreno said.

“It’s critical, especially for the little ones — kindergarten, first and second grade. It’s very important to get back to face-to-face learning.”

While many school districts are mandating students wear masks, Gov. Greg Abbott is taking legal action, warning they’re defying his order banning local governments from requiring facial coverings.

“There’s a contradiction with whether we mandate masks or not mandate masks,” Moreno said.

COVID outbreak

Within the community, a COVID-19 outbreak is leading some San Benito parents to keep their children home, board member Orlando Lopez said.

“Several kids in the community were coming out positive,” he said. “That’s one of the reasons for this mask mandate. We’re trying to make every effort to make sure parents are comfortable sending their kids back to school.”

Reaching out to parents

At district offices, officials are calling parents to assure them it’s safe for their children to return to the classroom.

“We’re on the phone,” board member Oscar Medrano said. “Parents are used to kids staying home. We’re approaching our parents that it’s safe. We just implemented a mask mandate. We do temperature checks. We’re trying to get everybody back. We’re two years behind because of COVID and we need to catch up.”

Last year, state officials allowed school districts to offer classroom instruction along with home-based on-line learning.

This year, officials want students back in the classroom after on-line learning led many to drop grades.

“Locally, we are reaching out to parents to encourage them to enroll their children so that they do not fall behind academically,” district officials stated.

As students and teachers return to the classroom, officials continue to work to make safety their priority, Superintendent Nate Carman stated.

“We remain vigilant and mindful of the challenges associated with the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he stated. “Our guiding principles for every decision we make is to ensure the wellbeing of our students, employees and families.”

