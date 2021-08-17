MISD trustees approve stadium press box renovation layout

McALLEN — Board trustees here unanimously approved a conceptual layout for a McAllen Veterans Memorial Stadium renovation at their Aug. 9 meeting, a renovation that is now expected to cost anywhere from $500,000 to $1 million over its original maximum cost due to the current construction climate.

The renovations are expected to expand the press box’s size and increase its functionality.

The project originally had a maximum $3 million budget, but engineers for the project say material cost increases have made that goal unattainable.

A guaranteed maximum price will be available after design specifications are three-quarters done, although that price won’t include the cost of furnishings like televisions and chairs.

The district will receive some aid from the city, which previously committed $1 million to the project, in part out of a hope to draw Division 1 college football to the city, Assistant Superintendent Arely Benavides said.

“This did take, as you know, a few iterations to get to this point, and we are thrilled that we are here,” Benavides said.

The layout did face some concerns from trustees over being overbuilt, largely because of those Division 1 football dreams.

Athletic Director Brian McClenny told the board the district would need the same square footage regardless of whether or not the city wants to lure a Division 1 game to the area. He said the proposed box is comparable to others in the area and includes an elevator, which satisfies ADA requirements.

The current press box is simply not up to standard, McClenny said, a sentiment he shared with Trustee Marco Suarez.

“Right now if you compare our pressbox to any other districts — and you will hear this from other schools that actually compete here — for one, the coaches can hear each other talk, so there’s really no privacy and the walls are so thin that you can hear the plays,” Suarez said. “Number two, there’s not enough room for six coaches to stand there.”