McAllen school board may change how public addresses them

McALLEN — Trustees of the McAllen Independent School District discussed a recommendation from administration that would revise local board policy regarding public comments Monday.

Ideas included making requirements on comments at special meetings more flexible, giving people more time to talk, and ceasing recording and airing public comments.

The discussion was sparked by a recommendation from the administration to let the public comment on anything relevant to the district and the board’s authority, whether or not that topic is an agenda item.

Currently, that allowance only applies to regular meetings, not to special meetings, which have accounted for a good deal of the board’s meetings this summer.

Comments at special meetings are restricted to agenda items.

Board President Sam Saldivar said that policy has prevented community members from making comments at special meetings and forced them to wait for regular meetings, sometimes for months.

“Right now, if it’s on a special meeting, if it’s not on that agenda, you cannot bring up any business that you may be interested in as a public,” he said. “You have to wait for a regular meeting. At a regular meeting it can be any topic, not just agenda items. What this hopes to do is negate that, and it’s any meeting, any topic so long as it’s in the purview of the district and more importantly the board of trustees.”

Some trustees were wary over giving public speakers that option at special meetings.

“I guess that’s my concern, is that people should be allowed to speak on what’s on the agenda, because that’s the matter at hand,” Trustee Sofia Pena said. “Now if we open it up to just talk about whatever topic you want to talk about … we could potentially have a long line of people here just talking about pretty much anything.”

Trustee Marco Suarez expressed the same concern, noting that the public had options to contact trustees outside of meetings.

TIMED TALK

Discussion on the board also indicated that some trustees would support increasing the time limit the public is allotted to speak in.

With a two-minute public comment time limit, McAllen ISD currently has the most restrictive time limit for public comment of any non-charter Hidalgo County school district. In fact, most other districts in the county give their residents over twice the amount of time to talk, although some of them have policies on limiting time for multiple speakers talking about the same thing.

Ten districts in the county allot speakers five minutes at the podium. Four districts — Donna, PSJA, La Joya and Hidalgo— limit speakers to just three minutes.

A majority of the board said Monday that they would be open to extending that limit.

“I think we all agree, it takes guts to get up here and speak their mind,” Suarez said. “I mean, we can’t take that away from people; whether we agree with them or not, to get in front of a board — it’s tough. So I also agree, five minutes is enough time. Two minutes is kind of rushed.”

There was adequate demonstration on just how rushed two minutes could feel to the public prior to the board’s discussion. About a dozen people addressed the board with public comments Monday, mostly delivering arguments to rename something at the district for Ricardo Chapa and castigating the district over its pro-vaccination and pro-mask pandemic stance.

Few of those speakers finished during the allotted time.

Several tried to politely wrap up their statement in a rush when the board notified them their time was up. Many bulldozed through that time limit, speaking over trustees protestations and spending a good deal of their time criticizing the two-minute limit.

“Thank you for your generous ‘two minutes,’” said Laura Trevino Gutierrez, a Palmhurst resident who spoke in opposition to COVID-19 vaccines. “All other school boards give five minutes, and that is why I spoke so quickly. I want to thank you for your time, but two minutes — I’m sorry, it is ridiculous.”

That sign off was met with applause from the crowd.

Retired teacher Arturo Flores, asked for — and was granted — extra time to criticize mask use after some of the audience members spoke out demanding more time for him.

“Two minutes seems to be an insult, and I hate to use that word. It’s a disrespect to people, parents and concerned citizens to be able to properly make their points and their concerns known,” he said.

COMMENT COMMUNICATION

Although the board may be moving toward giving the public more power at the podium, they may also consider limiting the reach of those comments.

“I know during COVID we had to film public comment, but now that we’re not in that disaster state, do we still have to film and air public comment,” Trustee Debbie Crane-Aliseda said. “And are we currently filming it and airing it? Can we cease doing that?”

Legal counsel Steve Crane said he wasn’t aware if that was an option. Public comments are traditionally recorded and aired by many other other districts in the county.

Crane-Aliseda explained her position to The Monitor on Tuesday, saying there are avenues in place that allow the public to talk to trustees about sensitive topics and that she was concerned about privacy issues stemming from recording and disseminating public comments.

“If they’re saying things about a child, if they’re saying things about a teacher, you don’t want those kinds of things publicized,” she said. “Because there’s no remedy, once things like that are out, they’re out, and there’s no remedy to right those wrongs.”

Crane-Aliseda also said public comments can be biased or simply outright fiction, lies trustees never have the opportunity to address.

“You just don’t want people up there saying horrible things about children, horrible things about other parents in the school district — which they do,” she said. “You just don’t want them coming up there venting and saying things about people without the opportunity to address them back, and we don’t have the opportunity to address them back.”

The board took no action on any of the possible policy changes discussed, and action on the comments could take multiple meetings to be put to a vote.