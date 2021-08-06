An online petition created Thursday calling for the option for remote learning at the Texas Southmost College had reached more than 400 signatures Friday in Brownsville.

The petition was started by resident Daisy Gregorio, who raised concerns about social distancing within TSC classrooms.

Officials at the college did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday.

The petitioner also voiced concerns about the lack of any mandates to wear facemasks, especially in regard to the threats posed by COVID-19’s Delta variant.

Gov. Greg Abbott signed an executive order in May that bans counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities and government officials from requiring mask-wearing in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In college, there are going to be students that do not follow the rules, and it is not fair for others that are trying to keep safe,” the petition reads. “Having safety procedures such as taking temperature before entering the campus would not be effective since some people do not show symptoms.”

The petition also finds issue with the fact that although TSC students are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the shot does not fully guarantee against infections.

AP news reported on July that previously, health officials believed vaccinated people who get breakthrough infections were unlikely to spread the virus. But with the more contagious delta variant that is now dominant, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said new data shows people who get infected could carry enough virus in their noses and throats to spread it to others.

“We are not prepared for another wave COVID-19 cases in Brownsville,” the petition reads. “We should continue in remote distance learning for the safety of the students and community. Allowing the students to do remote learning can help the school and community to reduce the cases and keep the virus under control.”

Some parents of students at the Brownsville Independent School District also signed the petition, citing concern that children under the age of 12 would be too young to be vaccinated and could bring infections home to vulnerable family.

BISD announced last week that the district’s school will only provide in-person instruction during the 2021-2022 school year due to the Texas Legislature not offering funding for virtual instruction. Funding is based on approved classroom attendance.

“My son is 11 years old and the vaccine is unavailable for him,” a parent wrote on social media. “I know that someone is bound to get COVID-19 in his school and I want to prevent him from getting exposed. I have done everything to protect my son from being exposed.”

In Brownsville, there is currently an estimated of 1,017 COVID-19 active cases, and the death toll is 852 as of Friday, according to the City of Brownsville’s website.

