TSTC alumnus applies Biomedical Equipment Technology skills to successful career

Armando Galvan Jr., a biomedical technician II at Fresenius Kidney Care, credits his degree from Texas State Technical College to his current success in his position.

“The biomedical program at TSTC really helped me gain the skills and knowledge that I needed to choose a great career path,” he said.

Galvan graduated from TSTC in December 2015 with an Associate of Applied Science degree in Biomedical Equipment Technology. He says he continues to apply what he learned at TSTC to the work he does today.

How long have you worked for Fresenius, and what do you do there?

I have worked at Fresenius Kidney Care for five years. I am responsible for the efficient use of resources related to repair and maintenance costs, including the routine repair and maintenance for various medical equipment. I also maintain water systems and the physical plant in assigned facilities to support patient safety and ensure that equipment is being operated in accordance with company policies and procedures, manufacturer’s documentation, industry standards and local, state and federal regulatory requirements.

What does a typical day on the job look like for you?

In the role of a biomed, there is no such thing as a “typical day,” as every day is different — starting with new equipment installation to machine breakdowns, (and) attending meetings with the clinic’s internal teams to prepare for weekly changes.

What do you find most fulfilling about your job?

The new technologies in dialysis, which is a treatment that mimics the work of failed kidneys, to help streamline the daily processes to provide a better service for patients. It’s nice to know that what I do improves the lives of our patients.

How are you able to apply what you learned at TSTC to the responsibilities you have at Fresenius?

I’m able to apply a lot of what I learned at TSTC to my current role at Fresenius — from maintenance and repair to supply orders and inventory accountability.

Would you recommend this path of study for other people?

Yes. I believe that the degree should be a requirement in order to have a career as a biomed. The skills learned are essential to perform my job to the best of my ability.

In Texas, medical equipment repairers can earn an average annual salary of $49,050, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The future of this allied health career is bright, with 12% projected growth in the state, onetonline.org shows.

