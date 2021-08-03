Mission school district urges student immunizations

Mission CISD issued a statement Monday urging parents to immunize their children.

Immunizations are required for diseases including diphtheria, polio, measles, rubella, mumps, Hib, PCV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis A, varicella, Tdap and meningococcal, and are highly recommended for influenza.

“The student’s immunization records must be available at the time of registration to avoid any delays in admitting their children,” a school district news release read.

The district said parents should contact their family physician to make sure immunizations are current.

“Texas Education Code requires each student be fully immunized against disease as required by the Texas Board of Health,” the release stated. “According to the education code, a student who is not fully immunized and has not begun the required immunizations may not attend school. When transferring from another school district in Texas, a student may be provisionally admitted for no more than 30 days pending receipt of immunization records.”

The release lists sources for immunizations in the Mission CISD area in addition to family physicians, including:

Healthy Shots in McAllen, (956) 668-8366

Hidalgo County Health Department in Mission, (956) 585-2461

Nuestra Clinica del Valle Memorial SBHC in Alton, (956) 519-1800

Nuestra Clinica del Valle Mission Family Health Center, (956) 580-3303

Preventive Health Solutions in McAllen, (956) 618-4700

ProCare Health Services in Mission, (956) 205-2204

San Martin De Porres Clinic in Palmview (956) 519-9500

“Students are encouraged to get the Meningococcal Vaccine at a cost of $5-14,” the release read. “After age 18, the cost for this vaccine is $150 or higher depending on the lab.”