Lion’s Club of Harlingen presents scholarships

HARLINGEN — The Lion’s International Club of Harlingen has a longtime legacy of serving the community and providing scholarships to students.

On Thursday afternoon, the club handed out four scholarships to Harlingen students at Smoke Texas BBQ and Watering Hole on Harrison Street.

Juan Casa, a member of the club who was part of the selection committee for the scholarships, presented the checks to Jehovah Garcia from Early College High School, Abigail Llamas from Harlingen High School, Azucena Arozena from Early College High School and Nicholas Grant from Health Science Professionals.

Garcia, 18, said he has done a lot of community service in high school. Garcia helped set up new desktops at TSTC and is an advocate for mental health.

“I want to make sure people are getting the help they need. It is important to me because I know people who suffer from mental health,” Garcia said.

He will major in exercise science at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Llamas, 18, said she began to do community service since she was in the third grade. She made meals and Easter baskets for the Ronald McDonald House. Llamas said her mother taught her to give back to the place she loves.

“I love Harlingen, so why not give back to this beautiful community?” she said.

Llamas is going to Texas A&M in Corpus Christi to study to be a marine biologist.

“This scholarship is super helpful. It will help with anything that comes my way. I am very grateful and thankful. I am just so happy,” she said.

Connie De La Garza, former Harlingen Mayor, said the club fundraises for scholarships since he joined in 1968.

“We were started in Chicago in 1917, and from there our founder wanted the club to create projects for service. We provide eye care for any school kid who needs eye glasses,” he said.

De La Garza remembered the time the club helped a boy who had cataracts in both eyes. The boy only saw in black and grey but was able to get help and see color.

At the same time, the club has a handicap club in Kerrville where children are able to enjoy themselves, he said. The club also has a diabetes camp for children.

“We are dedicated to service. We are really proud of our club. We have been in Harlingen since 1927,” De La Garza said.

Patti Smith said the club does an annual raffle of 14 gifts at $10 per ticket. The majority of the money raised is used for four $1,000 scholarships. This year $13,000 was raised, which started in October and finalized in February with the drawing.

The club also donates to the Boys and Girls Club of Harlingen, the Rio Grande Estate Center and the Girl Scouts. Thanksgiving baskets are donated as well to several organizations.

The club also donated to Valley Haven on Thursday, which helps children from Child Protective Services.

