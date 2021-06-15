SBCISD celebrates Newcomer Leadership Academy participants

Earlier this month, approximately 40 San Benito High School (SBHS) students, participants in the Newcomer Leadership Academy (NLA), attended an event hosted by the school district’s Bilingual Department.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Jose Luis Zelaya, co-founder of the Academy which is intended to empower students to experience the power of language, education and culture.

The NLA program works with recently arrived students of different ethnic, gender identity, age, and grade levels and helps prepare them to succeed personally, academically, and socially.

Dr. Zelaya shared his remarkable story of success with the students as well as campus and district administrators present. Born in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, he openly and humbly described the many challenges and physical obstacles he endured during his childhood – most of which could have shattered his educational dreams. He lived in Honduras until he was 13.

Today, he is the epitome of perseverance and dedication. Dr. Zelaya completed his Ph.D. in Urban Education at Texas A&M University. He is also a first-generation college student, who in 2006 became the first one in his family to graduate from high school.

SBCISD honors leadership students 1 of 7

“Overall, the Academy provides the building blocks through which newcomer students strengthen their sense of resilience, social and human capital to contribute to their social incorporation in the United States,” indicated Dr. Zelaya.

“The Academy is deeply rooted in the social-emotional learning approach and culturally responsive teaching strategies,” said Dr. Patricia Quesada, San Benito CISD’s Director of Bilingual Education and co-founder of the NLA.

“Both approaches enhance their personal and academic confidence by providing them the knowledge to effectively navigate the challenges and opportunities of life during and after high school,” continued Quesada.

The NLA cohort supported students from ninth to twelfth grades beginning January thru June 2021 and was conducted virtually because of the COVID-19 safety protocols in place. The projected cohort for 2021-2022 will run throughout the full academic year.

Students actively engaged in five critical thinking strategy sessions being taught by San Benito CISD teachers once a month whom were trained by both Dr. Zelaya and Dr. Quesada prior to and throughout the cohort.

The Academy first explores the self and every student’s position in society to explore the roles, attributes, behaviors, and associations that make each one unique. The students then actively engage in discussions on support systems to highlight how they contribute to their everyday accomplishments.

In the process, they learn to grow their social and academic networks to enhance their sense of belongingness and persistence in the social and educational process. Thus, highlighting their self-merit, culture, heritage, community, and parental success.

Participating students received a backpack and certificates of completion for attending the virtual sessions from January thru June 2021.