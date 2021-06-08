San Benito Schools will finish the school year strong

In less than two weeks, San Benito Schools will bring the 2020-2021 school year to an end. It has been yet another year to remember.

Summer vacation is on the horizon, and all the hard work has paid off. Administrators, teachers, and students are preparing to finalize the last assignments, virtual band and choir concerts, awards ceremonies, and the 2021 San Benito High School commencement ceremony on Friday, June 18.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate our students, staff and parents for a job well done during the school year, which was one that brought us many challenges and also taught us perseverance and resilience. After student and staff input, we share a better understanding of all the sacrifices and adversity experienced during the school year,” shared Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Sara Alvarado.

The winter storm that hit the State of Texas in February proved to be a difficult time for many in our community as the community dealt with continuous power, internet, and water outages throughout our area communities. It was also an added challenge to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has already drastically changed the way in which things are done.

There were numerous months of uncertainty and positivity all mixed in one. However, school personnel went above and beyond in fulfillment of their profession, and parents did as best as they could to assist their children with online learning and picking up their meals.

“The Child Nutrition Program is forever grateful to every parent and community member that has been there early mornings to pick up route meals, to those that stood in line to receive curbside meals. Thank you for your support and for allowing us to serve you,” said Child Nutrition Program Director Araceli Soto.

Soto continued, “My staff and I greatly appreciate every teacher, coach, administrator and staff member who supported the meal service as we moved forward to serve our students in the cafeterias. The opportunity has brought back precious memories of traditional meal service, and we are expecting amazing things to happen during the upcoming school year.”

“This was a unique year that taught us the value of teamwork and responsibilities. Our staff, students and community came together and lead the way by following implemented protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said SBCISD Chief of Police Juan Sosa.

Numerous events were cancelled or attendance modified to be able to abide by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) safety protocols. The district is definitely looking forward to a sense of normalcy for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year.

“I would also like to thank our police and security officers for keeping our children safe while in our schools. You have exemplified the true meaning of being public servants, and it means a lot to me,” continued Sosa, adding that parents were instrumental in the success of the school year as they taught their children to respectfully abide by the safety rules.

“We will keep moving forward with our Greyhound family to continue providing a Gold Standard education,” continued Alvarado.

Everyone’s perseverance, self-discipline, and resilience was imperative in transforming the devastating nature of a global health pandemic into something positive and productive – the continued successes of our students, staff, schools, and district.

Thank you, everyone!