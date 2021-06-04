HCISD teacher, administrator named to College Board

HARLINGEN — Their talent and expertise has caught the attention of many.

Now Myliss Parker and Roxanna Moore will bring their skills to the global stage as members of the College Board Pre-AP National Faculty.

“Oh, it’s such an honor,” said Parker, director of advanced academic services for the Harlingen Consolidated Independent School District.

Parker has been instrumental in bringing both the pre-AP and International Baccalaureate programs to the district. Roxanna Moore has taught chemistry for seventeen years at Harlingen High School South.

Whereas Parker will work with school district leaders across the United States and around the world, Moore will network with teachers.

“I’m very appreciative of it,” Moore said. “It’s been really nice to be a part of teaching here at HCISD and the fruits of my labor finally being put into action in a different platform.”

The College Board is a non-profit organization which connects students to college success and opportunity, says its website. The organization also serves the education community through research and advocacy on behalf of students, educators and schools.

Joseph Villarreal, assistant superintendent for secondary education at HCISD, hailed the news.

“The College Board is the maker of the SAT and AP tests among other things,” Villarreal said. “They facilitate pre-AP professional learning experiences across the US and around the world. Because Myliss Parker has served as a leader in the area of pre-AP and AP, she was nominated to that post by the College Board.”

Villarreal said Parker would assist new pre-AP leaders in acclimating to the instructional design and program requirements.

The Harlingen school district currently offers eight pre-AP courses. Pre-AP, Parker explained, is an international program.

“Roxanna will be working with teachers and I will be working with school leaders whether they be principals, assistant principals, whoever is doing the implementation on the campuses or in the district,” Parker said. “I will be working with them, and Roxanna will be working with teachers. We will be working with people from all over the place.”

Moore said she looked forward to bringing her Harlingen experience to other teachers near and far.

“I’ll get to see what different teachers do across the country in their classrooms,” she said, “and hopefully I can bring that back here to my classroom and our classrooms in the district as well.”

twhitehead@valleystar.com