TSC helps international student get an education

Recent Texas Southmost College Social Work graduate Lilian Ubani came to the United States from Nigeria for a chance at a better education. It was here where she found a new calling.

The 37-year-old first became a registered nurse and midwife in Nigeria in 2011 and 2014, respectively.

She said growing up with a desire to make this world a better place is what inspired her to become a nurse, but she couldn’t ignore her desire to further her education.

“I have a strong passion when it comes to taking care of people. It’s something that fulfills my heart,” she said. “I grew up wanting to be a nurse, but to continue growing and helping I also need to put my education first.”

With that thought, Ubani obtained student and work VISAs and started her journey to the United States, first settling in the Houston area, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Prairie View A&M University.

And when work brought her to Valley Regional Medical Center in Brownsville, she found TSC’s Social Work program and immediately had a connection with the program and the campus.

“Every field of study is different, so readjusting to school and a new program was a challenge; then of course COVID,” she said. “But every instructor was supportive and dedicated to our success and learning, helping me meet my goals and discover a new passion – teaching.”

Now that Ubani has earned her associate degree in Social Work, she said she is ready and fully prepared to integrate social work and nursing to better help the people of the community overcome health and social challenges.

“TSC’s social work program opened my eyes to social issues with real-world practice and experiences,” said Ubani. “I have a whole new outlook and I’m excited to have challenged myself outside of the profession of nursing. I’m ready to put what I learned to good use to positively impact and give meaning to others’ lives.”

Ubani added that TSC has given her the opportunities she set out to find when she moved to America.

“TSC has been such a memorable experience for me,” she said. “It’s given me the motivation I needed to keep going with my education. It’s pushed me, challenged me and inspired me. TSC will always have a special place in my heart, and I look forward to the day I can give back.”

Ubani plans on enrolling at a local university to pursue a master’s degree in education and eventually a doctorate degree in nursing.

“My way of giving back to my alma mater and community is going to be through teaching,” she said. “I want to teach the future generations of nurses and be a mentor and guide for those coming behind me. I know one thing for sure – TSC has not seen the last of me.”