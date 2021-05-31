PSJA ISD approves summer rate increases

PHARR — The Pharr-San Juan-Alamo Independent School District announced increased hourly rates for summer school employees and stipends for front-line workers last week.

A release from the district stated its board approved hourly rates of $55 for all teachers, librarians counselors and nurses during a meeting on May 26 along with a $15 an hour rate for paraprofessionals and security guards.

“This is our way of thanking our employees for being on the frontlines to help and support our students, staff, and community,” School Board President Jorge Zambrano wrote in the release. “On behalf of our School Board of Trustees, we thank you for your selfless dedication and relentless efforts.”

Front-line personnel, such as nurses, custodians, maintenance, child nutrition, transportation and security personnel received a $350 or $500 bonus on their May paycheck for contributing to the success of the district’s operations during the 2020-21 school year, the release stated, as a gesture of the board’s recognition for their courage during the pandemic.

“Thank you to our School Board of Trustees for approving (these) compensation rates for our employees who will be dedicating their time this summer to help provide academic enrichment services for our students,” Superintendent Jorge L. Arredondo wrote in the release.