Sharyland student headed to West Point

Multifaceted is a fitting description of Sharyland High Class of 2021 graduate Matthew Worthington.

Throughout his four years at Sharyland High, Worthington excelled in the classroom, on the football field, on the wrestling mat, in the mock trial courtroom and under the bright lights while on stage in theater.

All the well-rounded experience has prepared Worthington for his next step — the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Worthington, a congressional nominee by U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, was recognized by Cuellar and city and school officials Wednesday with his appointment to attend West Point on a full-ride academic scholarship.

“I’m overwhelmed with gratitude for the entire faculty and administration of Sharyland ISD. I’ve been going here since third grade, and there’s been nothing but encouragement for creativity, encouragement for growth, encouragement to participate in the best variety of extracurriculars, which I believe a lot of student take advantage of, and in my case, I’m lucky it helped me get into the service academy,” Worthington said.

“This has been through the efforts of my family, through the efforts of my coaches, through the efforts of my teachers, through the efforts of my theater director, and I have no words for everything these men and women have done for me.”

Over 14,000 apply to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point each year, but just over 1,200 are accepted. Cuellar credited the Sharyland High product for his commitment in the classroom and extra-curricular activities.

“Your hard work, everything you’ve done has provided you an amazing education opportunity,” Cuellar said.

Sharyland High school Principal Lori Ann Garza, who was also Worthington’s junior high principal, described him as the definition of a well-rounded student.

“I am beyond proud of this young man and his decision to serve our country as a future officer in the United States Army. … I’m confident that his time here at Sharyland High School will translate to his time at West Point and beyond,” Garza said.

Worthington was a two-year letterman and captain with the Sharyland football team where he played on the offensive line. He was a 16-5A DII First Team All-District offensive tackle and an All-State Academic selection during his senior season, and was named an all-district honorable mention as a junior.

He’s also a three-year letterman in wrestling, earning two all-district nods and two berths to the regional meet during his time.

Academically, Worthington ranked 41st out of 371 scholars with a 3.75 GPA. He was a member of the National Honor Society, a Distinguished Level of Achievement Graduate, a One-Act Play honorable mention and the recipient of a SHS Mock Trial Scholarship.

