Hands-on approach leads Ramos to TSTC Automotive Technology

Noe Ramos likes to work with his hands — especially on automobiles.

After graduating from Mercedes High School in 2020, Ramos wanted to pursue a career in criminal justice but decided to change his career path. He learned about Texas State Technical College’s Automotive Technology program and is now pursuing an Associate of Applied Science degree.

“I found out quickly that criminal justice was not the route I wanted to take in my life,” Ramos said. “I have always liked working with my hands and had some experience with cars.”

Ramos works at AutoZone, where he uses the knowledge he learns in class with his customers.

“Almost every day at work, someone comes in with a problem, and I can help them with the right solution,” he said. “It is amazing that I am able to help my customers by telling them what is wrong with their vehicle.”

One reason that Ramos chose TSTC was because it is close to his family.

“I wanted to go to school close by to help my parents. I am able to stay home and help around the house,” he said. “If something goes wrong with our car, I am able to work on it because of what I am learning in school.”

Ramos’ high school counselor referred him to TSTC.

“My counselor’s son went to school there, and I was able to tour the campus,” he said. “I knew it would be a good place to learn a skill.”

Ramos said the best part of the program is attending lab sessions and working on vehicles.

“I get to learn more each day in the lab. It is good that we can talk to each other and form friendships,” he said. “I like to learn new things and share what I learn with others.”

With lofty goals, including graduating with a perfect grade-point average, Ramos said he will be set up in the field because of TSTC’s goal of training today’s workforce.

“I want to get a good job so I can buy property and build a house. A good job will allow me to support my family,” he said.

Ramos knows that automotive technicians will be in demand over the next few years. According to onetonline.org, Texas is expected to add more than 6,600 automotive technicians by 2028.

His ultimate goal is to open an engine performance shop in the Rio Grande Valley.

“It is growing in popularity in the Valley, and I would like to be part of the new trend,” he said.

With his education goals in mind, Ramos said he will be ready for the future.

“I know what I get out of life depends on how much I learn and how much effort I put into learning everything I can,” he said.

Registration for the fall semester is underway. Scholarships are available. For more information, visit tstc.edu.