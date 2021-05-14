Vela announces $184M for South Texas colleges, universities

Half the money will be used for emergency grants for students

U.S. Rep Filemon Vela, D-Brownsville, announced more than $184 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and emergency grants for students in Texas’ 34th Congressional District under the American Rescue Plan.

At least half of the funding each schools receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing financial hardship.

The colleges and universities in South Texas receiving funding include:

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley: $101,411,829

Texas Southmost College: $15,436,694

Texas State Technical College: $37,633,773

Texas A&M University ‐ Kingsville: $21,353,896

Coastal Bend College: $8,677,507

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

“Ensuring that students in the 34th District of Texas have access to the resources and tools they need to be successful as they pursue a higher education is critical, especially following the devastating impacts of the pandemic,” said Rep. Vela.

Students should contact their schools for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.