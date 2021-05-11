Weslaco ISD board approves contract

WESLACO — The school board here voted to approve a consultant contract with public school partners and that will bring back long-time educator Richard Rivera in a temporary administrative capacity.

Rivera was ousted from his position as superintendent of Weslaco Independent School District in 2011, but later successfully ran for office as a Weslaco trustee and was hired at Edcouch-Elsa ISD as superintendent. He left both of those positions last year.

The board approved the contract as part of its consent agenda and it prompted no discussion.

That was not the case last month, when trustees expressed concerns over selecting administrators from outside of the district’s current ranks.

Superintendent Priscilla Canales said then that hiring Rivera is a stopgap solution designed to fix an administrative staffing shortage at the district.