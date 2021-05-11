The San Benito Schools After School Program (ASP)is part of the Texas After school Centers on Education (ACE), where all program activities are based on the following four components: academics, enrichment, college and career, and family services.

By SBCISD Staff

The San Benito Schools After School Program (ASP)is part of the Texas After school Centers on Education (ACE), where all program activities are based on the following four components: academics, enrichment, college and career, and family services.

For several decades, the local ASP has been an extension of the school day that enhances students’ success by improving attendance, behavior, social skills and academics.

A total of 7 schools have been designated as grant sites for the ASP program. Said schools are Frank Roberts Elementary, Sullivan Environmental Science Academy, La Encantada Elementary, Miller Jordan Middle School, Riverside Middle School, Berta Cabaza Middle School, and San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy.

Every student participant has the opportunity to succeed and continue to grow academically with programs such as folkloric dance, rock band, arts and crafts, chess, robotics, and CHEFF (Choose Health Education Food and Fitness) to name a few. Students are provided with the materials needed to complete projects, routine tasks, and at-home family activities.

During an upcoming seven-week CHEFF course, students will be active participants in interactive nutrition activities, food preparation, active games, goal setting challenges. They will also be given a family newsletter for additional at-home lessons. “The ASP has always held a special place in my heart. It gives me such joy to have employees working for our district that have been a part of our program. They are now proudly preparing students for success,” said After School Program ACE Director Nancy Casas.

Casas announced that the 2021 summer camp will run from Monday, June 28 thru Thursday, July 22. Students will be able to participate in programming from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm on Mondays thru Thursdays each week. Parents may register their children beginning on the evening of Monday, May 17 at their respective campus.

San Benito Students 1 of 8

Several field trips to Top Golf, Bob’s World, Urban Air Adventure Park, and Cinemark Movie Theaters have been scheduled. Students and staff will follow all safety protocols, including wearing their new ACE face masks.

This summer, driver’s education courses will be offered at San Benito Veterans Memorial Academy in partnership with the South Texas Driving Academy. “We are looking forward to placing our students safely on the road with a driving permit,” said Casas.

NASA, along with the United States Department of Education, has developed the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) challenges that allowed middle school students to recently connect with NASA scientists and engineers and design gliders.

“The students used their personal strengths and styles to design, build and test their gliders. It was impressive to witness how each one contributed and produced quality work,” shared ASP instructor Delma Saenz.

Consequently, Riverside Middle School students participated in a logo competition for the Texas ACE NASA Challenge and were chosen as the winning submission out of ten from around the state. The Riverside Bulldog mascot is now onthe Challenge’s official logo.

Casas continued, “Every employee brings a sense of uniqueness to each program and campus regardless of the capacity they serve, and every student looks forward to the wealth of learning and activity that takes place while participating in our programming. We are quite proud of our program!”