Since March, H-E-B personnel have been touring Texas schools to recognize educators who go the extra mile to serve their students.

One of their latest stops was made on Friday, April 16 to reward educators at Port Isabel High School.

A lunch was hosted for the campus’ educators and they were given opportunities to win $2,000 in prizes throughout the event.

“The event was absolutely what we needed this year to recognize our teachers and staff for all of the hard work that they’ve done,” Port Isabel High School principal Imelda Munivez said. “This year has probably been a year like no other and anytime that we have an opportunity to celebrate our teachers is amazing.”

Port Isabel High School librarian Jessica Hedrick won a $250 H-E-B gift card during the celebration.

“This was really awesome,” Hedrick said. “We know H-E-B does a lot for education and Texas. They’re huge supporters, but for them to actually come to campus and individually give us rewards and tell us they appreciate us is a really big thing for us.”

Tour stops were determined by public voting.

According to school district personnel, Port Isabel High School is the only high school in the Valley that won a stop in the tour.

“It’s just amazing to be put on the map for our specific campus,” Munivez said. “It just validates all of the hard work and all the things that our staff and teachers have overcome during this most difficult challenging year.”

Port Isabel High School teacher Luis Rincones was the one who discovered the opportunity to win a visit from H-E-B and was determined to help the school become a stop on the tour.

“I’m always looking for ways to gather resources for the students,” Rincones said. “I already follow H-E-B on social media so when this came across I thought it was such a great opportunity.”

Rincones said he shared it with the administration to promote it and he also spread the word on social media to try to get as many votes as possible.

“I was just amazed at the participation overall,” Rincones said. “It was great seeing everybody having a good time with some food and listening to music.”