To better prepare students for the workforce, Triumph Public High Schools has launched a comprehensive Career and Technology Education, industry-based certification program.

The program is available to Triumph Public High School students in Brownsville and other markets the charter school district serves in McAllen, Mercedes, San Benito, Laredo, El Paso and Lubbock.

The initiative is expected to include future partnerships across the state with participating businesses and organizations by offering jobs to certified students in specific specialized careers such as restaurant management, real estate, and childcare development, Triumph officials stated in a news release.

Students can choose from a wide range of certifications including design and multimedia arts, business marketing and finance, education and training, hospitality and tourism, information technology, and law enforcement, among others, they said.

“The industry-based certification program is a pioneering instructional system that assists students in developing career-ready skills. Through a student-centered holistic approach to student success, our students can choose from a long list of potential certification programs that will create opportunities to prepare them for a career of their choice,” said Scott Carothers, instructional officer for Triumph Public High Schools.

“This state-of-the-art program leverages the strengths of Triumph Public High Schools’ faculty from across the state and paves the way for all students to have access to career certifications”, he added.

Interested students are encouraged to attend to learn more about theTriu program and its requirements through a virtual information session to be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

For more information visit TriumphPublicSchools.org