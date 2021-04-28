San Benito students celebrate Earth Day every day

San Benito Schools students celebrated Earth Day, an important annual event, on April 22.

From its origin in 1970, over one billion people worldwide and in over 190 countries have joined the campaign of caring for the environment.

Students participated in a variety of activities such as the planting of seeds on their campus lawns and creating sculptures such as bird feeders and desk organizers from recycled items. They also engaged in classroom discussions on becoming good stewards of the environment.

Beautiful globes were made from clay, construction paper, markers, colored pencils to demonstrate the love for the planet on which we live.

Pledges were written by students to reinforce reading and writing skills on caring for the natural resources needed for survival and how future generations will benefit from our responsible care.

Students not only demonstrated their support for the environment, they also learned about all the environmental changes occurring to their planet. Ultimately, students and teachers alike agreed that every day should be treated as Earth Day with the goal of saving the Earth.