The Brownsville Independent School District is leaving no stone unturned in its effort to get a COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of any student, staff member or parent who wants one.

This week the district is hosting vaccine clinics at all six early college high schools, offering either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine to all who qualify for the shot. As of a few weeks ago that includes anyone 16 or older, although parental permission is required for those 16-18. BISD regards the restriction as a chance to offer the shot to parents, guardians and other family members.

“Yesterday we did a lot of parents, so we’re killing two birds with one stone,” Dustin Garza, director of employee benefits and risk management, said Tuesday morning at Hanna, where students and parents were filtering in for their turn to have a BISD licensed vocational nurse administer the shot.

Julissa Areola, 17 and a senior, took the Pfizer vaccine about mid-morning and said she felt good to have gotten the protective shield the vaccine provides. She was scheduled to receive her second dose on May 25.

Superintendent Rene Gutierrez said BISD has achieved its first goal that every employee who wants one has gotten a COVID-19 vaccination “through our efforts and those of the city and county.” Now the district is moving to the next phase, vaccinating students 16-18, and as soon as the government approves it, vaccinating students 16 and younger.

“The more participation we get, the more vaccines we administer, the safer everyone will be and the sooner we can get back to normal,” he said. “The next challenge for all of us is for the rest of the population to get the vaccine.”

Eva Tabarez and her son, Emmitt, were doing their part. Eva has already been vaccinated but accompanied Emmitt to get his first shot.

Gutierrez said he is hoping to see more people like them and a bigger turnout at the mobile vaccine clinics.

Garza said 122 people received the vaccine Monday at Lopez and 82 at Porter. After Hanna, the clinic was moving to Rivera in the afternoon. On Wednesday it will be at Pace in the morning before wrapping up the effort at Veterans Memorial in the afternoon.

A parent or guardian must accompany any student younger than 17. Individuals must present a valid employee or student ID, valid photo identification, completed BISD consent form and IMMTrac form.

glong@brownsvilleherald.com