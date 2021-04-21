HCISD: Musk grant to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment

HARLINGEN – It’s a done deal.

Speculation has run high ever since Elon Musk announced several weeks ago he was donating $20 million to Cameron County schools.

Which schools would get the money? How would it be used?

Well, the Harlingen school district learned Monday it will receive $1 million, and Superintendent Alicia Noyola greeted the news with great zest.

“It’s been a very welcome surprise,” Noyola said. “We’re very appreciative of the fact that the Musk Foundation chose to invest some of those funds in our schools in Cameron County.”

The district will use the money to upgrade some facilities and purchase more equipment for the trade classes in the Career and Technology Department.

Noyola recalled a recent visit by students and school administrators to SpaceX, the company Elon Musk founded in 2002. The Musk Foundation is his philanthropic arm.

“As a district, you’ve often heard us say, ‘Do we want to put our students at the front line of opportunity?’” she said. “SpaceX is a tremendous opportunity for our students. With that in mind, we are looking to purchase items that align well with our SpaceX industry.’

The trip to SpaceX also introduced them to laser welding, which she’d like to offer welding students at HCISD.

This and other purchases will provide more certifications which students can earn while still in high school.

