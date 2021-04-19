Cameron County schools start receiving SpaceX donations

Some area school districts are starting to receive donations SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk announced he would give to Cameron County schools back in late March.

Harlingen CISD confirmed Monday the district had received $1 million.

Also Monday, IDEA Public Schools announced that its Cameron County Schools were awarded $459,000 to enhance science education programming.

“This grant will allow for the upgrade of science lab equipment to ensure students are more deeply engaged in science curriculum and will result in strengthened learning and skills in math and reading,” IDEA Public Schools’ announcement states. “We are incredibly grateful to the Musk Foundation for this generous grant.”

According to a tweet from IDEA Public Schools, IDEA has approximately 7,700 students in Cameron County.

Point Isabel ISD Superintendent of Schools Theresa A. Capistran announced on Friday that the school district received funding from the Elon Musk Foundation.

“We look forward to the impact this donation will have in enhancing our CTE programs,” Capistran stated. “Tarpon Nation is delighted to be part of the journey SpaceX will bring to our students.”

Earlier this month, several school districts received a tour of the SpaceX facility.

On April 8, Harlingen CISD academy seniors and personnel made a visit.

“Students and campus personnel got a behind the scenes tour of what it takes to build and launch rockets right from Boca Chica Beach,” a Harlingen CISD Facebook post states. “They also learned about career opportunities available in the near future.”

On April 1, Point Isabel ISD students and staff toured the SpaceX facility.

School district personnel said students experienced a behind-the-scenes look at components needed in building a rocket.