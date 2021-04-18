HEB Texas Loves Teacher Tour stops at Ortiz Elementary

The HEB Excellence in Education program selected Ortiz Elementary School as one of 50 schools across Texas to participate in the Texas Loves Teacher Tour during the HEB Excellence in Education 20th anniversary celebration.

Ortiz Elementary Principal Patricia Garza said her school was excited and proud to have been chosen after the tour made a stop at the school on Friday.

“We are also grateful that HEB took the time to recognize the amazing efforts and hard work of all our staff. Our educators have gone to great lengths to ensure the continued academic progress and excellence despite all challenges and I am extremely proud of this school community as we continue to pursue greatness,” she said.

Teachers, staff, students, and parents voted to make Ortiz Elementary one of 50 stops on the tour. Since 2002, The HEB Excellence in Education Awards have paid tribute to educators who go the extra mile to serve their students and communities.

In 2021, H-E-B will go the extra mile to visit schools and districts in their communities with the Texas Loves Teachers Tour, kicking off a year-long celebration of the program’s 20th anniversary.

The Texas Loves Teachers Tour will caravan across Texas in March and April, visiting 50 schools, school districts, and early childhood education centers within 50 days and giving away $20,000 in HEB gift cards each week. At each stop, the tour will host an appreciation event for school staff complete with H-E-B gift card giveaways, cash prizes, and more.

After the tour, HEB plans to give away $100,000 in cash prizes to educators throughout Texas during a virtual tribute gala on May 8. All Texas public school districts, teachers, and principals will be eligible to win, along with an early childhood facility. All can enter the random drawing at texaslovesteachers.com throughout the duration of the tour.

Since its inception in 2002, the HEB Excellence in Education Awards program has awarded more than $13 million in grants and prizes. The traditional HEB Excellence in Education Awards will return in 2022, celebrating 20 years of impact. Nominations and applications for the 2022 HEB Excellence in Education Awards are open now at heb.com.