San Benito High School senior receives full ride scholarship

SAN BENITO — From academics to his participation in extracurricular activities, high school senior Liam Gore’s hard work, dedication and strive to succeed resulted in a special surprise.

On April 9, Lamar University representatives announced Liam received the Lamar University Presidential Scholarship.

“I’m very grateful to have received this scholarship,” Liam said. “It’s definitely a big help financially since I plan to continue my education after my undergraduate degree.”

According to Lamar University President Dr. Kenneth Evans, more than 100 students applied for the scholarship this year, and Liam is one of 15 students offered the full ride scholarship.

“Being named a presidential scholar is the most prestigious honor Lamar University bestows on a student,” Evans stated in a video. “I congratulate you Liam on all of your achievements and hard work at San Benito High School to make this award possible.”

Liam’s dad said he and his wife are very proud of their son.

He added that an award such as this is probably the best feedback and motivation Liam could receive for all of his hard work up to this point.

Liam is interested in pursuing a career in medicine and wants to become a physician.

“I want to go into medicine because I want to do something meaningful not only for myself, but for other people,” he said. “Of course, there are many careers where you can do this, but I think medicine is the best fit for me because I have a natural interest in the sciences.”

Liam said he is looking forward to attending college and participating in research.

He hopes his experience in undergraduate research will provide him with opportunities in the future to participate in research involved in medical breakthroughs.

“On behalf of San Benito High School, all of our leadership team, staff and students, we’re very proud of Liam,” San Benito High School Principal Rudy Ramirez said. “I’m generally just very happy that in the midst of everything that’s going on, all of the challenges we’re facing, Liam is a great example of persistence, perseverance and what comes from all of that hard work.”

Liam said he is grateful for all of the experiences he’s had in high school.

He is vice president of the Mu Alpha Theta National Mathematics Honor Society and the Business Professionals of America organization.

He is also a member of the Rho Kappa National Social Studies Honor Society, a math tutor and plays piano and table tennis outside of school.

“I would recommend people participate in extracurriculars,” Liam said. “I think they really help you figure out what your interests are and I’m really grateful for all of the experiences I’ve had in the organizations I was involved in.”

