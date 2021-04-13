Valley school districts to receive job training grants

The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded grants totaling $2,634,222 to eleven school districts in the Rio Grande Valley area. The grants will be used for job training programs.

They were awarded to the following districts:

Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD

Rio Grande City CISD

Mercedes ISD

La Feria ISD

Weslaco ISD

Point Isabel ISD

La Joya ISD

Raymondville ISD

San Benito CISD

Rio Hondo ISD

Laredo ISD

The grants will help the districts purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding, health sciences, manufacturing, and other in-demand professions.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students in high-demand occupations.

The money will be presented to the districts during a ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.