Valley school districts to receive job training grants

By
Staff Report
-

The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded grants totaling $2,634,222 to eleven school districts in the Rio Grande Valley area. The grants will be used for job training programs.

They were awarded to the following districts:

  • Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
  • Rio Grande City CISD
  • Mercedes ISD
  • La Feria ISD
  • Weslaco ISD
  • Point Isabel ISD
  • La Joya ISD
  • Raymondville ISD
  • San Benito CISD
  • Rio Hondo ISD
  • Laredo ISD

The grants will help the districts purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding, health sciences, manufacturing, and other in-demand professions.

The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students in high-demand occupations.

The money will be presented to the districts during a ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.

