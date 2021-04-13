Valley school districts to receive job training grants

The Texas Workforce Commission has awarded grants totaling $2,634,222 to eleven school districts in the Rio Grande Valley area. The grants will be used for job training programs.
They were awarded to the following districts:
- Pharr-San Juan-Alamo ISD
- Rio Grande City CISD
- Mercedes ISD
- La Feria ISD
- Weslaco ISD
- Point Isabel ISD
- La Joya ISD
- Raymondville ISD
- San Benito CISD
- Rio Hondo ISD
- Laredo ISD
The grants will help the districts purchase and install equipment to provide students with training for careers in welding, health sciences, manufacturing, and other in-demand professions.
The JET program provides funding for equipment to eligible educational institutions for the purpose of developing career and technical education courses and may include courses offering dual-credit and technical education programs. The equipment must be used to train students in high-demand occupations.
The money will be presented to the districts during a ceremony at the McAllen Performing Arts Center.