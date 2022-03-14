Cities in the Rio Grande Valley posted mostly positive gains year-over-year in state sales tax allocations for March.

Most of the taxes were collected on sales made in January from businesses which report monthly.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $913.3 million in local sales tax allocations for March, 19.8 percent more than in March 2021.

In Cameron County, La Feria posted the biggest gain for the month, up 15.87 percent, followed by South Padre Island (up 15.84 percent), Port Isabel (up 11.61 percent), Brownsville (up 9.03 percent), Harlingen (up 7.02 percent) and San Benito (up 4.03 percent).

Only Rio Hondo (down 2.56 percent) and Los Fresnos (down 1.63 percent) posted negative numbers for January collections.

In Willacy County, Raymondville posted a gain of 11.50 percent and Lyford was down 18.59 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Mission led the way with a year-over-year gain of 66.74 percent, followed by Mercedes (up 27.01 percent), McAllen (up 13.36 percent), Weslaco (up 12.44 percent), Pharr (up 9.17 percent) and Edinburg (up 8.56 percent).