Ramirez: New hotel makes sense for Brownsville as occupancy rates hold steady

Unlike a lot of places, Brownsville’s hotel and motel occupancy rates have held steady during the two years of pandemic.

That’s according to Deputy City Manager Helen Ramirez, who said the city’s occupancy rate was around 65 or 70 percent, compared to 30 to 40 percent in many cities, hotels actually closing in many cases due to COVID-19. A feasibility study commissioned by the city in 2021 identified a lack of hotel rooms and conference/meeting space in Brownsville despite the pandemic, she said.

It reveals that, far from being over-saturated, Brownsville’s hotel market could use a full-service hotel, which, according to the standard industry definition, means one that includes a restaurant, she said. The city hasn’t had a full-service hotel since the Holiday Inn at 3777 N. Expressway was demolished in 2015 to make way for Las Palmas Plaza.

On Feb. 1 the city commission approved a funding agreement for a new Hilton Garden Inn with a restaurant/cocktail lounge and conference/meeting center to be located on five acres just south of West Morrison Road and just west of Good Shepherd Community Church.

The $27 million project is being developed by Pineapple RE Holdings LP, whose principal Julio Grana owns and operates Hampton Inn, Holiday Inn Express and Home2 Suites by Hilton in Brownsville, Ramirez said.

“The reason we’re going with them is because they’re experienced,” she said.

Per the funding agreement, the city will reimburse Pineapple RE 100 percent of the Hotel Occupancy Tax (HOT) generated over 10 years, not to exceed $4 million. The city collects a portion of the state HOT tax, which is generated by hotel/motel bookings and vehicle rentals.

Ramirez said giving up $4 million in HOT tax in exchange for a $27 million commercial investment makes economic sense for the city considering that the five acres the hotel will be built on currently produces no property or sales tax revenue. An analysis by Austin-based consultant TXP Inc. estimates that the hotel would generate more than $2.1 million in property tax revenue, $268,071 in city sales tax revenue and $4.3 million in HOT revenue over 10 years.

It’s a good return on investment, Ramirez said.

“They’re spending $27 million and we’re rebating back only the (HOT) tax generated by that same project,” she said. “The state of Texas allows the HOT to be utilized for marketing operations for the conference center to get people to use the hotel. So it’s in the best interests of the hotel to perform and then get that money rebated back so they can attract business and leisure tenants. It’s a very performance-based type of contract. If they’re not booking rooms then they’ll get less rebated occupancy tax.”

Taking into account indirect as well as direct economic impact, the consultant’s analysis projects a $10 million economic impact by year three, Ramirez said. The developer expects to break ground on the project in the fourth quarter of this year and complete it sometime in 2023. Ramirez said that’s good timing considering the city is hosting the Games of Texas in 2023 and 2024.

Tourism to Brownsville is also starting to rebound in general, Ramirez said.

The hotel, which is expected to employ 65 people when fully operational,will feature a minimum of 150 rooms and 10,000 square feet of conference/meeting space in addition to a pool, spa and fitness center, sundry shop and wifi, she said, adding that it’s high time the city had a full-service hotel.

“It probably would have happened sooner without the pandemic,” Ramirez said. “The market forces were conservative during COVID and the hotel market in general nationwide took a hit.”

Still, it demonstrates the city’s resilience and shows that “people want to invest in Brownsville and that we’re open for business,” she said.