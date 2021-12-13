Valley’s hot sales tax numbers slow in December allocations

The sizzling retail economy of the Rio Grande Valley slowed a bit in October, but most of the larger cities still posted strong gains over a year ago.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announce he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $936 million in local sales tax allocations for December, 18.4 percent more than in December 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in October by businesses that report tax monthly.

In Cameron County, Brownsville led the way among all of the bigger cities with a 21.19 percent increase over a year ago. Following were South Padre Island (up 13.10 percent), Los Fresnos (up 12.30 percent), San Benito (up 6.55 percent), Harlingen (up 5.98 percent), Port Isabel (up 4.35 percent) and La Feria (up 4.24 percent).

The only city not to post better numbers for the month was Rio Hondo, which was down 5.18 percent compared to last year.

In Willacy County, Raymondville was down 11.14 percent for the month while Lyford posted a 9.45 percent gain year-over-year.

In Hidalgo County, McAllen led the way, up 15.37 percent over last year, followed by Edinburg (up 13.11 percent), Pharr (up 13.02 percent), Mission (up 12.76 percent), Weslaco (up 12.27 percent) and Mercedes (up 5.42 percent).