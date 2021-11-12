Every city but one in Cameron County posted double-digit sales tax revenue gains in the November report, with Brownsville being the sole exception with an 8.65 percent improvement over the previous year.

The sales tax revenue numbers, based on sales made in September by businesses that report tax monthly as well as quarterly filers, continued to be strong across the state.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced Wednesday he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $1.07 billion in local sales tax allocations for November, 20.6 percent more than in 2020.

In Cameron County, South Padre Island again led the way with a gain of 29.27 percent over the same month last year, followed by Port Isabel (up 24.26 percent), Rio Hondo (up 23.44 percent), San Benito (up 20.51 percent), La Feria (up 18.01 percent), Harlingen (up 15.46 percent) and Brownsville.

In Willacy County, Raymondville posted a 5.46 percent gain over a year ago but Lyford was down 6.95 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Mission led all cities for the month with a gain of 29.58 percent over last year, followed by Mercedes (up 27.73 percent), Pharr (up 24.84 percent), Weslaco (up 19.01 percent), McAllen (up 18.93 percent) and Edinburg (up 2.42 percent).