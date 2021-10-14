Highest paying jobs in McAllen, Edinburg that require a graduate degree

The best way to guarantee a high return on investment in a graduate degree is to be aware of professions that pay top-dollar for that added educational investment. Keep reading to see where a graduate degree is required—and can earn you the most.

#23. Healthcare social workers

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,810 (#293 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,470 (176,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($100,410)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($98,980)

— Salinas, CA ($95,690)

Job description: Provide individuals, families, and groups with the psychosocial support needed to cope with chronic, acute, or terminal illnesses. Services include advising family caregivers. Provide patients with information and counseling, and make referrals for other services. May also provide case and care management or interventions designed to promote health, prevent disease, and address barriers to access to healthcare.

#22. Education teachers, postsecondary

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,080 (#99 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,010 (57,560 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salt Lake City, UT ($104,950)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($103,700)

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($100,980)

Job description: Teach courses pertaining to education, such as counseling, curriculum, guidance, instruction, teacher education, and teaching English as a second language. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#21. Medical scientists, except epidemiologists

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,240 (#134 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,800 (126,110 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($143,800)

— New Haven, CT ($142,330)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($136,230)

Job description: Conduct research dealing with the understanding of human diseases and the improvement of human health. Engage in clinical investigation, research and development, or other related activities.

#20. Urban and regional planners

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $64,150 (#126 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,410 (38,190 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($109,910)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($108,860)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,810)

Job description: Develop comprehensive plans and programs for use of land and physical facilities of jurisdictions, such as towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.

#19. Educational, guidance, and career counselors and advisors

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $65,560 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 980

National

– Annual mean salary: $62,320 (292,230 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,420)

— El Centro, CA ($91,110)

— Fresno, CA ($90,860)

Job description: Advise and assist students and provide educational and vocational guidance services.

#18. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $66,860 (#95 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $101,320 (51,500 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($195,730)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($161,980)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($147,290)

Job description: Teach courses in biological sciences. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research.

#17. Chiropractors

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,850 (#103 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,830 (34,760 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($273,530)

— Raleigh, NC ($149,430)

— New Orleans-Metairie, LA ($139,970)

Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients by manipulation of spine and musculoskeletal system. May provide spinal adjustment or address sacral or pelvic misalignment.

#16. Instructional coordinators

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $69,100 (#122 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 890

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,160 (174,900 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New Haven, CT ($111,440)

— Warner Robins, GA ($110,800)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($104,000)

Job description: Develop instructional material, coordinate educational content, and incorporate current technology into instruction in order to provide guidelines to educators and instructors for developing curricula and conducting courses. May train and coach teachers. Includes educational consultants and specialists, and instructional material directors.

#15. Clinical, counseling, and school psychologists

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,310 (#191 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 240

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,290 (111,320 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($138,550)

— Jefferson City, MO ($133,640)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($125,020)

Job description: Assess, diagnose, and treat mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests. Help individuals with distress or maladjustment understand their problems through their knowledge of case history, interviews with patients, and theory. Provide individual or group counseling services to assist individuals in achieving more effective personal, social, educational, and vocational development and adjustment. May design behavior modification programs and consult with medical personnel regarding the best treatment for patients.

#14. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $74,670 (#85 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,890 (200,040 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($211,500)

— Jackson, MS ($195,830)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($176,930)

Job description: Teach courses in health specialties, in fields such as dentistry, laboratory technology, medicine, pharmacy, public health, therapy, and veterinary medicine.

#13. Speech-language pathologists

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $80,200 (#150 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,240 (148,450 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($128,540)

— Santa Rosa, CA ($120,920)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($115,480)

Job description: Assess and treat persons with speech, language, voice, and fluency disorders. May select alternative communication systems and teach their use. May perform research related to speech and language problems.

#12. Education administrators, kindergarten through secondary

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $88,010 (#220 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 1,310

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,010 (262,480 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Modesto, CA ($154,970)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,070)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($145,590)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate the academic, administrative, or auxiliary activities of kindergarten, elementary, or secondary schools.

#11. Lawyers

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $95,050 (#271 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 510

National

– Annual mean salary: $148,910 (658,120 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($231,610)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($201,920)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($186,070)

Job description: Represent clients in criminal and civil litigation and other legal proceedings, draw up legal documents, or manage or advise clients on legal transactions. May specialize in a single area or may practice broadly in many areas of law.

#10. Occupational therapists

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $101,630 (#18 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,480 (126,610 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— The Villages, FL ($115,920)

— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($115,060)

— Modesto, CA ($112,870)

Job description: Assess, plan, and organize rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills, as well as general independence, to persons with disabilities or developmental delays. Use therapeutic techniques, adapt the individual’s environment, teach skills, and modify specific tasks that present barriers to the individual.

#9. Physical therapists

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $105,680 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680 (220,870 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— El Centro, CA ($143,500)

— Modesto, CA ($123,370)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($119,510)

Job description: Assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that improve mobility, relieve pain, increase strength, and improve or correct disabling conditions resulting from disease or injury.

#8. Education administrators, postsecondary

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $113,820 (#82 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,200 (140,880 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ithaca, NY ($205,810)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($178,210)

— Charlottesville, VA ($176,040)

Job description: Plan, direct, or coordinate student instruction, administration, and services, as well as other research and educational activities, at postsecondary institutions, including universities, colleges, and junior and community colleges.

#7. Nurse practitioners

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $114,370 (#129 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 310

National

– Annual mean salary: $114,510 (211,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($188,070)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($177,800)

— Salinas, CA ($155,310)

Job description: Diagnose and treat acute, episodic, or chronic illness, independently or as part of a healthcare team. May focus on health promotion and disease prevention. May order, perform, or interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x rays. May prescribe medication. Must be registered nurses who have specialized graduate education.

#6. Veterinarians

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $123,160 (#30 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $108,350 (73,710 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($169,220)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($150,370)

— Akron, OH ($150,330)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, or research diseases and injuries of animals. Includes veterinarians who conduct research and development, inspect livestock, or care for pets and companion animals.

#5. Physician assistants

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $124,880 (#63 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $116,080 (125,280 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Master’s degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($168,220)

— Waterbury, CT ($165,230)

— Portsmouth, NH-ME ($158,020)

Job description: Provide healthcare services typically performed by a physician, under the supervision of a physician. Conduct complete physicals, provide treatment, and counsel patients. May, in some cases, prescribe medication. Must graduate from an accredited educational program for physician assistants.

#4. Pharmacists

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $133,540 (#75 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $125,460 (315,470 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Madera, CA ($165,350)

— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($162,540)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($161,120)

Job description: Dispense drugs prescribed by physicians and other health practitioners and provide information to patients about medications and their use. May advise physicians and other health practitioners on the selection, dosage, interactions, and side effects of medications.

#3. Family medicine physicians

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $227,510 (#114 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 110

National

– Annual mean salary: $214,370 (98,590 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bloomsburg-Berwick, PA ($309,800)

— Napa, CA ($302,040)

— Gadsden, AL ($292,110)

Job description: Diagnose, treat, and provide preventive care to individuals and families across the lifespan. May refer patients to specialists when needed for further diagnosis or treatment.

#2. Dentists, general

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $229,260 (#32 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: 150

National

– Annual mean salary: $180,830 (95,920 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dover-Durham, NH-ME ($286,540)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($278,790)

— Portland-South Portland, ME ($278,390)

Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat diseases, injuries, and malformations of teeth and gums. May treat diseases of nerve, pulp, and other dental tissues affecting oral hygiene and retention of teeth. May fit dental appliances or provide preventive care.

#1. General internal medicine physicians

McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX

– Annual mean salary: $273,740 (#16 highest pay among all metros)

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $210,960 (50,600 employed)

– Entry level education requirements: Doctoral or professional degree

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Rochester, MN ($315,830)

— Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC ($314,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($311,260)

Job description: Diagnose and provide nonsurgical treatment for a wide range of diseases and injuries of internal organ systems. Provide care mainly for adults and adolescents, and are based primarily in an outpatient care setting.