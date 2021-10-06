BPUB celebrates Public Power Month

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is extending Public Power Week, Oct. 3-9, by hosting a series of activities for the community in October.

BPUB is highlighting public power during the first week of the month, along with other citizen-owned electric utilities nationwide, to help customers understand how they benefit from public power.

“Public Power Month is a great time to reflect on the benefits our customers enjoy by being part of a community-owned utility,” said BPUB General Manager & CEO John S. Bruciak. “Our customers are able to enjoy competitive rates while having a skilled crew right here locally to respond whenever there is a problem.”

BPUB invites community members to participate in a variety of Public Power Month events, including:

Newspapers in Education : The Oct. 3 edition of The Brownsville Herald contained information for the children, as it published activities that feature BPUB’s new electrical safety website designed for kids, teachers and parents. It also included the “7 Benefits of Public Power,” “Jobs in Public Power” and “Energy Efficient Tips.”

Fall Virtual Community Tour: Electricity: At 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, residents will have the opportunity to remotely tour BPUB’s Silas Ray Power Plant and Rio Grande substation, learn about fuel purchasing, and meter tampering, and watch a pole climbing demonstration by BPUB lineworkers. To join the virtual tour, register on the BPUB website.

Change A Light, Change the World: From Oct. 22-24, BPUB will distribute 7,500 LED light bulbs for free at all four HEB locations in Brownsville. Limit one per person.

Social Media: Get tips on how to conserve and stay safe from electricity.