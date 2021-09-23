Advanced manufacturing program to train 10,000 in RGV announced

Texas A&M University System regent Mike Hernandez III, State Senator Eddie Lucio Jr., Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, State Representative Eddie Lucio III, State Representative Alex Dominguez, Port of Brownsville Commissioner Sergio T. Lopez and Texas Workforce Commissioner Julian Alvarez pose for a photo Thursday morning following the Texas A&M Engineering’s announcement for free workforce development training for advanced manufacturing certificates in the Rio Grande Valley at a press conference at the Port of Brownsville. (Denise Cathey/The Brownsville Herald)

A major plan to train 10,000 people for jobs in advanced manufacturing in the Rio Grande Valley over the next two years was announced this morning at an event held at the Port of Brownsville.

Training through the Texas A&M RGV Advanced Manufacturing/Training Innovation Now (TRAIN) will be free to students thanks to $10 million in state funding. The program will be run by the Texas A&M University System and two of its state engineering agencies, the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

The program will offer certification in English and Spanish through online and on-site classes to prepare workers for current and future advanced manufacturing employers at the port and elsewhere.

