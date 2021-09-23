Advanced manufacturing program to train 10,000 in RGV announced

A major plan to train 10,000 people for jobs in advanced manufacturing in the Rio Grande Valley over the next two years was announced this morning at an event held at the Port of Brownsville.

Training through the Texas A&M RGV Advanced Manufacturing/Training Innovation Now (TRAIN) will be free to students thanks to $10 million in state funding. The program will be run by the Texas A&M University System and two of its state engineering agencies, the Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station and the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service.

The program will offer certification in English and Spanish through online and on-site classes to prepare workers for current and future advanced manufacturing employers at the port and elsewhere.

