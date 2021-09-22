HARLINGEN — The city’s only Office Depot is shutting its doors, its windows plastered with “Store Closing” and “Nothing Held Back” sale posters.

You can even buy the store’s display fixtures and furniture for a price.

The business supply store at the Central Park Shopping Center next to H-E-B will end its run in Harlingen within two months.

“The Office Depot store located at 605 S. Expressway 83 in Harlingen, Texas, is scheduled to close on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021,” wrote Shera Bishop, company communications manager via email. “This location is having a closing sale that began last Thursday, Sept. 16.”

Office Depot has six locations in the Valley, with two stores in McAllen, and one each in Brownsville, Weslaco, Mission and Harlingen.

When asked about speculation the building will be sold to the adjacent H-E-B grocery store for an expansion project, an H-E-B spokesperson said nothing was happening at present.

“There is nothing to share or report at this time,” wrote Audrey Trevino-Guerra in an email.

Questions which were not addressed by the Office Depot spokesperson were who has purchased the building, if anybody, will Office Depot open another Harlingen location and what’s to become of the current employees in Harlingen.

Those workers are not alone.

Last year Office Depot announced it would close a number of its stores — some reports put it at above 50 — as well as shed more than 13,000 employees by the end of 2023 as part of a restructuring plan to recoup $850 million in expenditures.