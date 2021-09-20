CVS Health to hire 25,000 across U.S. on Friday

CVS Health said it will hold a virtual nationwide career fair on Friday, Sept. 25 and plans to hire 25,000 employees, with 3,200 of those positions being in Texas.

Many of the jobs are new, others are existing positions within the company.

CVS says most of the available positions are for full-time, part-time, and temporary licensed pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians and nurses at CVS Pharmacy store locations and will be filled as soon as possible. The pharmacy chain will also be hiring retail associates.

In addition to flu vaccinations, the accelerated hiring campaign will help the company in administering COVID-19 booster shots and testing.

“Every flu season we need additional team members,” said Neela Montgomery, Executive Vice President, CVS Health and President, CVS Pharmacy, “but this year we’re looking for even more. With the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities, we’re estimating a much greater need for pharmacists, trained pharmacy technicians, nurses, and retail store associates. These jobs offer a rewarding opportunity to really make an impact on public health in our country.”

CVS Health says it has administered more than 34 million COVID-19 vaccines and more than 32 million tests.

To apply, candidates must use the CVS app or visit the website cvs.com. There will be no on-site applications or interviews as the entire hiring process is virtual.