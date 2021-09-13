Sales tax numbers show Valley economy humming

By
Rick Kelley - Valley Morning Star
-
Sales tax allocations for July indicate local economies are definitely on the rebound from their pandemic-related malaise, with practically every major Valley city posting double-digit gains over a year ago.

Statewide, too, the numbers were striking.

Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will send cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts $925.1 million in local sales tax allocations for September, 20.9 percent more than September 2020.

These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

In Cameron County, South Padre Island led the way with a year-over-year gain of 89.79 percent, which puts the Island up 53.70 percent for the year.

Next was Port Isabel (up 40.03 percent), followed by La Feria (up 32.28 percent), Brownsville (up 28.83 percent), Harlingen (up 14.10 percent) and San Benito (up 12.27 percent).

Only Rio Hondo showed negative numbers compared to a year ago, down 6.58 percent.

In Willacy County, Raymondville was down 6.91 percent and Lyford was up 12.40 percent.

In Hidalgo County, Mercedes posted an impressive gain of 67.50 percent from a year ago, and the city is now up 21.90 percent for the year.

Next was McAllen (up 29.54 percent), followed by Mission (up 18.80 percent), Pharr (up 17.65 precent), Weslaco (up 16.26 percent) and Edinburg (up 13.61 percent).

MORE INFORMATION

City                             Sept. 2021                   For the year

HARLINGEN              Up 14.10 percent        Up 16.64 percent

SAN BENITO             Up 12.27 percent        Up 16.74 percent

LA FERIA                  Up 32.28 percent        Up 26.32 percent

RIO HONDO              Down 6.58 percent     Up 6.68 percent

PORT ISABEL            Up 40.03 percent        Up 20.31 percent

S. PADRE ISL.           Up 89.79 percent        Up 53.70 percent

BROWNSVILLE          Up 28.83 percent        Up 21.53  percent

RAYMONDVILLE         Down 6.91 percent     Up 15.16 percent

LYFORD                    Up 12.40 percent        Up 0.56 percent

McALLEN                  Up 29.54 percent        Up 21.80 percent

EDINBURG               Up 13.61 percent        Up 17.12 percent

PHARR                     Up 17.85 percent        Up 22.98 percent

MISSION                  Up 18.80 percent        Up 26.97 percent

MERCEDES               Up 67.50 percent        Up 21.90 percent

WESLACO                Up 16.26 percent        Up 20.07 percent

Note: These allocations are based on sales made in July by businesses that report tax monthly.

