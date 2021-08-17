Starr County part of a ‘binational effort’ to attract business to the region

Leaders from both sides of the border along Starr County met Friday to strategize and focus efforts that, they hope, will lead to a prosperous region.

“A binational, regional concept” is how Joel Villarreal, Rio Grande City mayor, described the goal of the regional roundtable discussion that drew mayors and chamber of commerce representatives from Starr County, Roma, Rio Grande City, Miguel Aleman, Camargo and Diaz Ordaz.

Everyone who showed up shared different ideas, in English, Spanish and Spanglish, to improve commerce in the brainstorming session that spanned nearly two hours at the end of the work week.

Elected officials shared some projects they hope would grow their economy. Camargo mayor-elect wants to create maquiladoras in her border city; Roma’s mayor is waiting on a possible earmark to restore and repurpose the old international bridge for pedestrian traffic and add a cargo lane to the new bridge; and Rio Grande City’s mayor said they’ve got multimillion dollar projects that include a hotel, Starbucks, Buffalo Wings and Rings, and a large retail store.

None ignored the elephant, or coronavirus, in the room. All expressed frustration at the continued restrictions at ports of entry due to the pandemic, but they pushed forward to prepare for the future.

Ruben Islas, the organizer of the meeting and president of the Greater Chamber of Commerce from Rio Grande City, felt the meeting was “excellent.” He said they believe the region is strengthened if they join their efforts and concentrate on neighbors to their south.

“To get together a plan to go to Monterrey, Mexico, and bring new business to the border, or Rio Grande City or Roma, Texas,” Islas said of their goal.

A video put together by the Rio Grande City EDC and played during the meeting highlighted a highway route that went from Monterrey toward Roma and veering into the U.S. through Rio Grande City.

Cities on both sides of the border want to capture that traffic and benefit from it directly, or indirectly.

“It’s the shortest route from Roma to Monterrey. We really want to focus on that,” Jaime Escobar Jr., the Roma mayor said. “We want to create more commercial traffic. We want to maybe, potentially go into types of storage like cold storage, warehousing, possibly even an industrial park. We have big dreams.”

No specific plans or courses of action were decided that day. Instead, they worked on shaping the contours of their overall efforts: working together, drawing investors, and building the infrastructure for economic development.

“All of us have unique qualities that we can start, in a sense, we’re promoting that and speak as a region. So, if it’s not in my city, it could be with my neighbor,” Villarreal, the Rio Grande City mayor said. “But at the end of the day, we still benefit from that indirectly. Whether it’s moving traffic through here, or stopping at our restaurants, hotels, or buying fuel here.”

The plan will also include working with the new port director, Andres Guerra, who Villarreal called “accessible” and credits for an over 20% increase in traffic since Guerra took the position.

Another meeting is set to take place in about a month, Islas said.

City leaders lingered in the conference room of the hotel after the meeting was done exchanging phone numbers, ideas, and contacts they plan to visit as part of their planning.

“We have to look at it from a global perspective,” Villarreal said. “We can’t be isolationists.”